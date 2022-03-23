Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $48.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.