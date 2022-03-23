SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. 2,131,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,364. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

