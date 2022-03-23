Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 873 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 366,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,753. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

