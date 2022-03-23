Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,178. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.