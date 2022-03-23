Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,682,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.