Crown Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Crown has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $802.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,465.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.27 or 0.00850751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00211457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00025484 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,338,243 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

