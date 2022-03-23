Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will post $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.34. 5,235,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

