Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

