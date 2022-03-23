Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.90. 1,688,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,496. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

