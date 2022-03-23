General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 4,892,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.