TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. TrueDeck has a market cap of $43,303.07 and approximately $12,162.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00107834 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

