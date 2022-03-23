Arden Trust Co Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 27,970,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,303,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

