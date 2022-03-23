Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 3,096,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,797. The company has a market cap of $225.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Curis by 284.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Curis by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Curis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

