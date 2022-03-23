Arden Trust Co Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,368,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796,518. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

