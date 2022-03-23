Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

