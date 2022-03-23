Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to report sales of $132.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.13 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $578.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.21 million to $580.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $687.31 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $690.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. Q2 has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

