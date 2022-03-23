Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
NYSE VALE traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 31,512,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,382,559. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
