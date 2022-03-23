Arden Trust Co Sells 679 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 1,707,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,308. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

