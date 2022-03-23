Arden Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.52. 2,629,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $436.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.