National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 66262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

