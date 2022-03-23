Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $97.50

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $50,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 101,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,898. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $717.86 million, a PE ratio of 459.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

