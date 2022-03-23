Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.