goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$135.90. 52,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,980. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$116.07 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$146.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$174.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

