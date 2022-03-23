Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 503,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,985. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

