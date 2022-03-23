ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML stock traded down $23.38 on Wednesday, reaching $665.36. 998,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,369. The stock has a market cap of $272.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $655.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

