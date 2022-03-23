Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.