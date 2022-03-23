Arden Trust Co Has $35.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.93. 2,677,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,808. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

