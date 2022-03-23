Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.
Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowserve (FLS)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.