Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

