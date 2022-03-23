TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. 2,125,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,816. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

