Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gitlab (GTLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB):

3/16/2022 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Gitlab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

2/4/2022 – Gitlab was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2022 – Gitlab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50. Gitlab Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab Inc alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.