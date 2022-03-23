HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $410.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSVF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

