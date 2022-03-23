Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,449. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

