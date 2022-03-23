Conceal Price Up 30.4% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $111,442.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,351.89 or 0.99981731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00306483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00139121 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00270505 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,762,020 coins and its circulating supply is 11,878,803 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

