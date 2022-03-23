LINK (LN) Market Capitalization Hits $769.74 Million

LINK (LN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. LINK has a market cap of $769.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $128.81 or 0.00304084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

