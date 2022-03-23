Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 128,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

