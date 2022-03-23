TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,348. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $114.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $6,566,570. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.