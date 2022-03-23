DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Position Decreased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNP remained flat at $$11.83 on Wednesday. 424,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

