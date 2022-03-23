Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) to “Buy”

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

AVPT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 997,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.