Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $23,315,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,985,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

