TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VeriSign by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.83. 524,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,161. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.62 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

