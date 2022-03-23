Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,413. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.