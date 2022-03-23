Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,413. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
