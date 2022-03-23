ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.60

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and approximately $22,092.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,487,557 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

