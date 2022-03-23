Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.