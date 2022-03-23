Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $1.40

Idle (IDLE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $31,458.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,620 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.