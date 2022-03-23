Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 1,529,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,764. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

