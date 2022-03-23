TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,226,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.