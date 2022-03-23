Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $157.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

