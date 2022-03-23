TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,247 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,632. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

