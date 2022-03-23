TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$1,301,600.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00.

TFI International stock traded down C$1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 171,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.07.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

