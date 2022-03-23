Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,129. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

